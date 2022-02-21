LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week is about more than just eating good food at local eateries.
Eleven restaurants around Kentuckiana are participating in the program that runs from Feb. 21-27, offering a fixed three-course menu for $26, $36 or $46.
Each year, organizers partner with Louisville Tourism and choose a nonprofit to support. This year, some of the money raised will go to The Academy of Music Production Education and Development. Along with helping the music program, organizer Tony Frank said as the world regains its footing from COVID-19 and the pandemic, it's a great way to showcase restaurants.
"They go to restaurants for that community aspect, to see, to hear, the smells," Frank said. "It's really important for restaurants to showcase that, on their own turf and what they do best. There's not as many to-go options this year as we enter a new phase. And we think it's important for the community to get out and support these restaurants, and it's for a good cause as well."
Participating restaurants include:
- Black Jockeys Lounge
- Board and You Bistro
- Brasserie Provence
- Corner Restaurant and Bar
- Louvino
- The Melting Pot
- Mesh
- Naive
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Sarino
- Everyday Kitchen
