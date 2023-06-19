LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company is about halfway through a project upgrading water meters across Jefferson County.
The company has already upgraded 187,000 out of 260,000 water meters.
Those new meters require a new billing system. They will be billed monthly, instead of every other month.
More than 100,000 Jefferson County customers have already transitioned to that new monthly billing system.
Currently, Louisville Water is working in the Clifton, NuLu and Middletown neighborhoods.
The work is project is expected to be done by next summer.
