LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space.
The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun.
The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front desk, said the historic home will be perfect for larger groups. The new space will have four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The owners of the Bellwether Hotel plan to open the new space in spring 2023.
