LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chocolate icing with sprinkles or maple icing with bacon? A new donut shop lets you create your own donut.
Duck Donuts celebrated its ribbon-cutting Friday in the Shelbyville Road Plaza in St. Matthews, complete with its duck mascot. The chain is known for serving warm, made to order donuts, according to founder and CEO Russ DiGilio.
"There are no donuts laying in shelves laying around, and that's what sets up apart from other brands," he said. "We make each donut fresh on the spot and customize with coatings toppings and drizzles."
The donut shop started in the town of Duck in the outer banks of North Carolina in 2007.
To celebrate the grand opening, Duck Donuts is giving a percentage of its opening sales to Harbor House of Louisville. The first customer in line also gets one dozen free donuts per month for a year.
