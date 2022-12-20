LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another national retailer is planning to open in Madison, Indiana.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney announced Tuesday that Kohl's will move into Shoppes at Sunrise Crossing, which was previously known as Madison Plaza.
In July, the southern Indiana city broke ground on a $55 million mixed-use development project.
"This investment in our hilltop is long overdue," Courtney said in a news release. "I am proud of the city team and am grateful for the investment in Madison by our development partner, CRM, for their work towards bettering the quality of life and economic opportunity in Madison."
Kohl's will open in a 39,000-square-foot facility adjacent to TJ Maxx. The shopping area will also have Five Below and Hobby Lobby.
The city said the shopping area is tentatively expected to be ready for the 2023 holiday shopping season next year.
The area of the city known as the "hilltop," off Michigan Road and Clifty Drive — is about a five-minute drive from the historic downtown. The 22-acre site has been empty for about a decade.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.