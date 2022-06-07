MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- An area flea market is blaming the city of Mt. Washington for driving it out of business.
Paul Flynn. the owner of Vendor City on Highway 44, took to social media, before closing permanently this Friday. The business used an open space in a shopping center to allow individual vendors to set up booths to offer items for sale. But the city of Mt. Washington reportedly wanted each vendor to get a yearly $75 business license.
"There is not very many open flea markets to go to. There is none in Mt. Washington. We're the only ones...or were the only ones," Flynn told WDRB Tuesday. "This is our life. This was everything."
Vendor City said it had a business license and made sure taxes were collected and paid. The city also required Social Security numbers from each person, which Flynn said scared vendors because of taxes. He said after the notice from the city, his flea market was half empty.
Throughout the day Tuesday many vendors gathered and packed up a lot of their unsold merchandise - many not sure where they will sell next.
"Especially the older folks. They're not going to be able to pick up and go farther down the road to find a booth," said vendor Yvette Hathaway who has been selling at the market for more than four years. "It's a sad day. A very sad day."
The final day for vendors to vacate the flea market will be Friday, June 10.
