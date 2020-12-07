LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your candle before you light it.
Nearly 143,000 candles sold at Dollar Tree are being recalled because they could burn you.
The Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream and Moonlit Waves Candles were sold across the country from July to September.
The Consumer Safety Product Commission says the high flame on the candle can cause the wax to catch fire or break the glass.
If you have one of the candles, you're asked to stop using it and call Dollar Tree for a refund.
For more information on the recall, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.