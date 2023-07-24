LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon company plans to open a visitor experience in downtown Louisville.
Pursuit Spirits is starting construction at a space on 722 W. Main St. on Whiskey Row in July, according to a news release Monday. Pursuit Spirits was founded in 2018 as an independent blender and bottler of bourbon and rye whiskeys.
According to a news release, guests will be able to pick their favorite barrel and fill their own bottle, along with offering unique educational sessions on maturation techniques and breaking down blends. The shop will host events and limited bottle releases.
"We can't wait to pull back the curtain and give bourbon lovers a truly insider's experience they won't find anywhere else," Ryan Cecil, CEO and master blender of Pursuit Spirits, said in a news release. "We will take guests to the next level of their bourbon journey."
There will be a speakeasy-style bar with a contemporary design that offers cocktails, flights and pours. The building is owned by CORE Real Estate Partners and there are plans for the top three floors to be short-term rentals with 18 rooms, according to a news release.
