LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in the Louisville area.
According to the restaurant chain's website, the new Chick-fil-A opens on Thursday on Plantside Drive, near the intersection with Blankenbaker Parkway.
The company has stopped offering first 100 customers in line at a new restaurant free chicken for a year during COVID-19. Instead, they are giving free Chick-fil-A for a year to 100 people who are making a different in local communities, according to their website.
The new location will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
