LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A technology firm moved into a new office in downtown Louisville.
Inxeption's headquarters is now on the 29th floor of the PNC Tower at 5th and Main streets. The 1,800-square-foot space will allow for planned growth to 200 local employees over the next five years.
"Congratulations to Inxeption on the opening of its new downtown headquarters, which continues its strong growth in our community," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release Thursday. "Louisville is rapidly upskilling its workforce through innovative partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, IBM and Humana, and strategic investments in proven programs such as Code Louisville. As result, companies like Inxeption can find the tech talent they need to grow while taking advantage of the competitive cost of business and central location that make Louisville the right fit for B2B companies."
Inxeption helps manufacturers optimize their processes while saving money on transportation.
