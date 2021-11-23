LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new restaurants are coming to the Springhurst area.
Kentucky-based development company One Holland announced it is bringing Louisville's first LaRosa's Family Pizzeria and its 12th First Watch Restaurant.
They'll be located at the site of the former O'Charley's off Westport Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The development cost for both restaurants is nearly $3 million.
First Watch is expected to open late in the Summer of 2022 with LaRosa's opening in the Fall of next year.
Both restaurants are expected to hire a total of 100 employees.
