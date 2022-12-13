LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former mail sorting facility in the Highlands has been transformed into a bar that's focusing on bringing a local concept to cocktails.
Epiphany is a cocktail bar with a community-driven vision hoping to support local farmers. It's located at 1525 Highland Avenue, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.
"The overarching theme of Epiphany is moments of discovery, that's really true across categories, but the people who love any one of those particular categories, the thing that keeps them coming back is that moment when you find the new thing that you love," general manager Dane Durand said. "Our goal is to bring that to the general public."
IMAGES | New Louisville bar Epiphany opening in the Highlands
In a space that was previously a mail sorting room for the United States Postal Service (USPS), the owners of Epiphany spent months renovating the venue that once had a staircase and conveyor belt.
"We left some of the old charm in it with the factory windows and exposed brick and the exposed beams, but definitely brought a touch of modern and a lot of softer color and texture as well," Durand said.
The idea for the bar, spirits house and soon-to-brewery starts local. Ivor Chodkowski, co-founder of Harvest, Abby Chodkowski, Nicholas Clark and Kelley Spillson worked together on the concept.
Many of the ingredients in the cocktails are locally sourced.
"I wouldn't quite say we are a farm-to-table cocktail bar necessarily, we're just here to make good delicious drinks and we also want to support local vendors and sustainable agriculture," Durand said. "Not necessarily married to every drink being or every ingredient being from the farm, but when possible we'd like to keep our dollars local and your dollars local."
There's a full bar of bourbons, tequilas and mezcals, along with 12 taps of local beer. Patrons are also offered bar snacks from local farmers and artisan producers, while there is a produce pantry and merchandise.
Epiphany's grand opening is planned for Thursday at 4 p.m. For the grand opening weekend, Epiphany is offering $10 signature cocktails and $6 beers.
"We aim to make drinks that are delicious, beautiful and approachable, we may occasionally get a little weird because we can't resist ourselves," Durand said.
Owners plan to have in-house brews ready for patrons next year. They want to put an emphasis on the local beer community.
Epiphany, with an entrance that faces a parking lot on Highland Avenue, will be open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight. It can accommodate around 40 people on a first-come, first-serve basis, but owners recommend parties of 12 or more call ahead of time.
