LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to shred those extra holiday pounds at a new workout studio in the Highlands.
Shred 415 is opening on the corner of Baxter Avenue and Broadway.
Workout classes are based on four 15-minute intervals. They alternate between treadmill cardio and strength training.
The studio was started by two mothers in Chicago and provides child care during workouts.
"Shred 415 is all about catering to the busy professional and busy parents," said Kathleen Jones, the owner and instructor of Shred 415. "We offer child care during most of our class times so that parents can work out together, drop off their kids in the kids room and not have to worry about."
There are 15 studios nationwide. This is the first Shred 415 in Kentucky
It's scheduled to open in March.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.