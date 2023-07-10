LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare opened a Prompt Care location Monday on Breckenridge Lane.
Norton Healthcare opened its ninth Prompt Care location at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road in Hikes Point. The site was previously used as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location.
Our NEW Norton Prompt Care is open at Breckenridge Ln & Taylorsville Rd! The clinic is open 7 days a week & located inside Norton Healthcare Express Services. Patients 2 and older can receive same-day care for sick visits, physicals, vaccines & more. Visit https://t.co/257tbayv6m pic.twitter.com/ySFbvY4oYC— Norton Healthcare (@Norton_Health) July 10, 2023
It is Norton Healthcare's first Prompt Care location outside of a Walgreens. The care center is staffed by nurse practitioners who can provide urgent care by appointment for a variety of illnesses and injuries.
"Lots of people have different socio-economic factors, which can make it sometime hard for transport reasons," said Anna Czartorski, nurse practitioner at Norton Prompt Care Breckenridge. "Not everyone has a car. Not everyone has access to public transport. So the more access to care, more clinics, more areas of treatment, the easier it is for patients to be seen."
The drive-thru is still in service as a drive-thru lab space. The new location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"It just means one, number one, convenience, especially if things are kind of last minute or fall into your lap that you weren’t expecting," Czartorski said. "We’re a good option to take care of those issues for you. Also, you know, if you’re not feeling well and you don’t want to wait at the Immediate Care Center and we have an appointment available, you can spend that time not feeling well at home getting better versus sitting in a waiting room not feeling good."
