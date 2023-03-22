LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new rehabilitation hospital is coming to Louisville.
Baptist Health and Encompass Health broke ground on a new hospital at 11800 Bluegrass Parkway in Jeffersontown on Wednesday. The facility will begin serving patients in spring 2024.
According to a news release, the hospital will provide rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions to regain function and independence. Patients will get a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.
"Our future state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide post-acute care to patients recovering from a life-altering injury or illness," Troy DeDecker, president of Encompass Health’s Central Region, said in a news release. "The hospital has been designed with our patients’ needs in mind, and we look forward to offering a place where area residents can regain strength, function, hope and independence."
Dr. Jody Prather, chief strategy and marketing officer at Baptist Health, said the highly specialized inpatient rehabilitation hospital will meet a critical need for Louisville.
“The new freestanding hospital will improve patient access to rehabilitation services and allow us to further expand as a regional destination for care," Prather said.
The hospital will have 40 private patient rooms, a therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, a daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room and in-house pharmacy.
