LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoochie boochies! A real-life Mooby's is popping up in Louisville.
The fictional restaurant was featured in movies by Kevin Smith like Dogma and Clerks II. Now, a pop-up restaurant will open inside the Tin Roof on Shelbyville Road from July 28 through Aug. 11.
Reservations and pre-orders are being taken online now for groups of up to four people. To find out more, click here.
Guests can get themed sandwiches like the Cow Tipper burger, along with hater totz or onion rings to rule them all.
The pop-up experience also features areas for fans to take photos with backdrops from Kevin Smith featuring Jay and Silent Bob.
