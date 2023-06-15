LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Packs of frozen fruit from Walmart and Costco are being pulled from the shelves because of hepatitis A.
Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Company issued a recall this week for some of its products.
The recall affects Great Value frozen strawberries and fruit mixes, as well as Rader Farms frozen fruit mixes. The items were sold at Walmart locations in Indiana and Kentucky.
Affected items:
- Great Value Sliced Strawberries
- Great Value Mixed Fruit
- Great Value Antioxidant Blend
- Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend
- Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio
The U.S. Food and Drug administration said the fruit may have been contaminated with hepatitis A.
Best-by dates for the products range from January 2023 to August 2024.
If you think you have one of the recalled products, the FDA said to throw it away or return it to the store you purchased it from.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease resulting from exposure to the virus, including from food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis A can range from mild illness that lasts for a few weeks, to a serious illness lasting several months.
The CDC said symptoms usually start developing two to seven weeks after exposure. Symptoms include yellow skin or eyes, lack of appetite, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, diarrhea, dark urine or light-colored stool, joint pain and feeling tired.
