LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republic Bank completed a merger with a St. Louis-based financial firm, announced on Wednesday.
Republic Bank Finance acquired Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. effective July 1. The Louisville-based banking and finance company also announced Republic Bank Finance is now a division of Republic Bank & Trust Company.
According to a news release, Republic Bank Finance will offer customized vendor solutions for manufacturers and dealers for acquisitions of equipment by their customers, consulting with manufacturers and dealers, along with specialty services in energy, manufacturing, health care and transportation industries.
Scott Hawkins will serve as president of Republic Bank Finance, continuing his leadership of the St. Louis-based division.
“This merger expands our capital and resources allowing us to better serve current and future customers,” Scott Hawkins said in a news release. “Republic Bank’s culture is completely aligned with our focus on exceptional customer service and creating new opportunities for our customers and employees to grow.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.