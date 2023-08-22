LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- River Ridge Development Authority announced new infrastructure investments for new development.
According to a news release, River Ridge Development Authority Board authorized almost $2 million for new roads and water connections at the commerce center.
A contract for $1.8 million was approved that will allow for construction of the Jim Lewis roadway to begin. An additional $45,500 investment will design and engineer an emergency water connection with Charlestown.
"Every penny we spend on infrastructure is money well spent," River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said in a news release. "Last year alone, we invested more than $27 million in infrastructure. Over the next ten years, we plan to invest another $200 million in similar projects."
River Ridge generated $43.6 million in total tax revenue and employed more than 11,800 people last year. The economic output was $2.746 billion.
River Ridge Development Authority plans to invest $200 million in local infrastructure improvements over the next decade.
The development started in 1998 to replace lost economic activity after the closure of the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant. River Ridge is home to more than 70 companies.
