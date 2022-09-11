LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten.
Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
"I started Cruise Custom Flags as a way to help transitioning veterans struggling with PTSD and anxiety because woodworking typically calms those things down," founder Chris Cruise said. "We only hire combat veterans to craft these products."
USA Cares focuses on improving the quality of life for veterans in an effort to reduce potential factors that could contribute to veteran suicide.
"They want to help veterans, they utilize USA Cares to actually do that. We get about 100 applications a week for veterans, active duty military that are going through financial uncertainty," said Trace Chesser, president and CEO of USA Cares. "We help to stop things like evictions, foreclosures, turn on utilities, provide them food."
Cruise and his employees are all veterans that joined the military after 9/11, so the project holds a special meaning.
Andrew Ethridge served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 12 years. He joined because of 9/11, now he works for Cruise Custom Flags.
"it is a pretty fun job hobby to make beautiful pieces of art for causes like USA Cares," Ethridge said. "We know the challenges we all face."
$40 of each flag sold goes directly to USA Cares.
To purchase a flag, click here.
"It's a win-win when you purchase our products, we give back to our community and give back to the veterans every day," Cruise said.
