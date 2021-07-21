LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota is marking the 10 millionth Camry build at its Georgetown, Ky. plant.
The white 2021 Toyota Camry SE rolled off the line, capping a milestone year for the plant, which also celebrated 35 years of operation in the Bluegrass state.
“It gives us a great sense of pride to imagine where our 10 million Camrys have carried people over the years,” said Susan Elkington, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky in a release. “
In March, the Kentucky plant produced its 13 millionth vehicle, a blue RAV4 Hybrid. The plant added the RAV4 Hybrid to its product portfolio in January 2020 due to multiple investments by Toyota, totaling over $1.5 billion since 2017. The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus represents an $8 billion investment and employs approximately 10,000 Kentuckians.
The 2021 Camry includes Toyota's Safety Sense 2.5+, the newest version of the automaker's driver-assist technology suite that includes automatic emergency braking.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.