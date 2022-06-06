JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Upgrades to Jeffersonville's River Stage are in place for the amphitheater's summer concert series.
A $200,000 grant from the Convention & Tourism Bureau allowed the city to put up three new LED video boards and completely upgrade the sound and lighting system on the stage. The new sound system has speakers aimed at the Big Four Bridge in the distance to give people an opportunity to enjoy the show from there.
"It was kind of cool to look up there this Friday night and see the bridge lined up with people," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said.
Free concerts will be held at the amphitheater every Friday.
"It's incredible," Moore said. "This past Friday, we had over 12,000 people down here."
The Crashers kicked off the concert series Friday, and it rolls on this week with A1A: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute.
Several other bands will take the stage this summer, including country music star Scotty McCreery on July 22.
The city is hoping that the upgrades and concert series draw crowds to downtown. Already, there has been a boost in business at local restaurants, bars and retail stores, Moore said.
"Families love it," he said. "Anybody that wants to mingle around is enjoying it."
The draw to downtown is part of a vision Jeffersonville has had and aims to grow.
"The river stage is just one glimpse of what we've done, and I'm really proud of it," Moore said.
For a full list of acts this summer, click here.
