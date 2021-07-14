LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS says more online shopping means it needs more package handlers to deliver those purchases to consumers' home.
That's why the company is hosting a Summer Fest hiring event on Saturday, July 17. There will be music, food trucks, games and prizes along with opportunities for on-the-spot hiring for package handlers.
Summer Fest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities on National Turnpike.
Starting pay is $18.50 for night shift, and $16.50 for day shift.
Potential employees must be at least 17 with a high school diploma.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.