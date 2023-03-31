LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With more people shopping online, one of Louisville's largest employers is working hard to keep up, while at the same time prioritizing safety.
WDRB's Jailen Leavell took a rainy day ride-along with UPS on Friday to show how your package gets to your porch.
Most people have seen the big brown trucks on the road, but not everyone has thought about what it takes to deliver all of the packages inside quickly and safely.
The moment you click the mouse to make your online purchase, it sets off a well-orchestrated operation to get your package to your doorstep.
"It's got to get through the building onto the right truck," explained Wayne Raybourne, a UPS driver.
Raybourne is one of the UPS employees who helps get your package where it needs to go, whether it's a long-awaited book or clothing apparel.
"This guy has been waiting on these shoes, so he should be happy," Raybourne said.
Raybourne is no rookie.
"I have been with the company for 33 years," he said.
Delivering all the boxes requires a route planned down to an exact science, even in the pouring rain.
That's a lot of boxes, miles and doorsteps, but Raybourne said the job isn't just about delivering packages. It's also about keeping drivers safe.
Raybourne is a UPS Circle of Honor standout. The Circle of Honor is an award given to employees with at least 25 years of accident-free service.
The company’s training methods have proven effective based on their safe driving records. More than 10,000 people worldwide have been recognized for the Circle of Honor.
"We start Day One with a foundation of creating a safe environment for our drivers," said Jessica Conatser, the UPS safety director.
"Our biggest concern is distracted driving," Raybourne said.
In 2022, UPS invested $345 million in safety, including high-tech training at 11 training sites around the country, with 33 additional driving simulators across the U.S. In 2023, UPS will add 20 more driving simulators, including one in Louisville.
"We want all of our employees to go home each and every day," said Conatser. "The most important stop that our drivers have is their home, back to their family and loved ones."
