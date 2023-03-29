LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- VNTG BST (Vintage Beast) plans to open new vintage pop-up shop in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Saturday, April 29.
There will be dozens of local and national vendors on site to participate in Vintage Beast’s first vintage market.
The pop-up shop will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Depot presented by Upland on 7th Street, according to a news release Wednesday from VNTG BST. The event is free and open to the public.
VNTG BST will have premium vintage items, handmade goods, live music and local food vendors.
If there are any interested vendors, they should contact VNTG BST at 812-736-3134 for more information.
