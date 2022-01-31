LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is giving people all over the country a chance to buy a special bottle of bourbon.
The distillery announced its annual release of Double Double Oaked Bourbon.
"Double Double Oaked has such a cult following, which makes it very difficult for consumers to get their hands," Master Distiller Chris Morris said in a news release. "This sweepstakes will allow more of our fans to have the chance to try this special release."
For the first time, Woodford Reserve is offering a national sweepstakes. Winners will be able to buy a bottle of the 90.4-proof bourbon for $50.
Those winners will be chosen at random and notified by Feb. 10. Then, they can buy up to two bottles in person from the distillery in Versailles before April 10.
