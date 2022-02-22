LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meat cutters from around the country showed off their carving skills Tuesday in Louisville.
The National Meat Cutter Challenge was held at Alpine Ice Arena with 30 butchers slicing meat in the final round of the competition. The winner receives $25,000 for the competition led by Texas Roadhouse.
Each butcher gets 30-40 pounds of beef, including a sirloin, filet and ribeye to cut. The cuts are judged on quality, yield and speed. Winners are judged by the highest quality cut in the allotted time.
Leaders for the restaurant chain said it's a way to show employees the company appreciates their expertise.
"We're a steak house, and these guys cut the steaks for us," said Mike Schmidt, vice president of operations for Texas Roadhouse and without them we could be who we are."
The winner will be crowned at Texas Roadhouse's annual conference in April.
