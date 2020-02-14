LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville man has been arrested after police say he was caught with child pornography.
According to an arrest report, investigators with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch were conducting an undercover investigation when they found an Internet account that was linked to several child pornography files.
Police say that account belonged to 27-year-old Benjamin Sallee, of Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Police executed a search warrant at Sallee's home Thursday afternoon, where they seized several electronic devices. While doing a preliminary search of his devices, police say they found five files related to child pornography.
When confronted, Sallee allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography, as well as being the operator of the Internet accounts that were linked to child pornography.
Sallee was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and five counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
