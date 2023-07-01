LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.
Mr. Transmission in Clarksville joined WDRB Mornings to talk about car care tips.
Here are some areas on the car Mr. Transmission professionals recommend checking to ensure a safe and comfortable road trip:
- Cooling Systems - Car engines can overheat after spending several hours on the interstate while driving at high speeds in the hot summer temperatures. It is important to make sure you have the proper type of engine coolant, it is a 50/50 coolant and water mixture and it is filled to the correct levels.
- Battery – Car batteries can deteriorate quickly and without much warning. Between extended engine use, air conditioning, radio, GPS and other passenger electronics, a long trip can contribute in draining a car’s battery. Most batteries have a 4-5 year lifespan and it is important to test the battery prior to making a long trip.
- Tires – Car owners should monitor the proper air pressure and amount of tread on each tire and have them properly aligned and balanced. The air in the tires expands when the weather gets hotter, so owners will want to make sure tires are not over-inflated.
- Suspension system – We often load up the car with a family of passengers, luggage and personal items when making a summer road trip. The additional weight on the vehicle causes a strain on the suspension system, which includes the springs, shock absorbers and struts. Worn suspension components may reduce the stability of the vehicle and reduce driver control, as well as accelerate wear on other suspension system components.
- Air filter – A car’s air filter should be changed each year or every 15,000 miles. This gives the vehicle a good supply of clean air and prevents poor fuel economy and performance. A convenient time to have the filter checked or replaced is during oil change appointments.
