LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State trooper sitting in his cruiser on Interstate 65 was hit by a car that rolled off a trailer.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday near the 33 mile marker, which is just north of Scottsburg.
Sgt. Carey Huls says the trooper was in his car in the median of the interstate, when a car being hauled on a trailer cam loose and rammed into his cruiser. The vehicle was apparently secured only with a single strap.
NEW: ISP says a trooper is recovering after his vehicle was hit by a car that came loose from a trailer near Scottsburg on I-65 South. Trooper suffered injuries to his face and chest but is expected to be okay. His patrol car was stopped in the median at the time. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/f6joEojUHZ— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) July 14, 2021
The trooper suffered a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries. The trooper was initially treated at Floyd Memorial Hospital but was transfered to University Hospital in Louisville with a possible spinal fracture.
Huls says because the car hit the trooper's vehicle, it didn't roll into oncoming traffic, and that likely saved someone's life.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.