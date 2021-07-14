LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana State trooper sitting in his cruiser on Interstate 65 was hit by a car that rolled off a trailer.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday near the 33 mile marker, which is just north of Scottsburg.

Sgt. Carey Huls says the trooper was in his car in the median of the interstate, when a car being hauled on a trailer cam loose and rammed into his cruiser. The vehicle was apparently secured only with a single strap.

The trooper suffered a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries. The trooper was initially treated at Floyd Memorial Hospital but was transfered to University Hospital in Louisville with a possible spinal fracture. 

Huls says because the car hit the trooper's vehicle, it didn't roll into oncoming traffic, and that likely saved someone's life.

