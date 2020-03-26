FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) --- Despite concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Kentucky General Assembly continued its 2020 session Thursday.
Lawmakers attempted to speed up the meeting, while a group of protesters tried to send a message that the legislature should not conduct business as usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Capitol building closed to the public, about a dozen demonstrators circled the Capitol in their cars, blowing horns and displaying signs.
"Legislation is going to be discussed and passed without anyone's input," said Ron Russell of Louisville.
The members of a group called the Kentucky Democracy Coalition said they want lawmakers to laser focus on the budget and on a coronavirus relief bill — and then go home.
Demonstrators are driving around the State Capitol, blowing their horns to protest that the General Assembly is meeting during the #coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/w2vNDNSpl2— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) March 26, 2020
"Take some time off like the rest of us," Emilio Bartlett of Louisville said.
"We think that this is no time for our state legislature to push forward partisan agendas," coalition spokesperson Beck Jones added.
The Kentucky House and Senate have shortened the schedule for the 2020 session but have no plans to pack up and leave early.
"I think it's important that we send a message to the people of Kentucky that the people who they elected to come here and do the work are here," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said.
"We are dealing with the things that we have to get done right now," House Speaker David Osborne added. "And those are going to take priority."
The top priority is the budget, but the pandemic is making that even more difficult. Lawmakers have been forced to lower the state's revenue forecast because of the hit on the economy caused by the mass shutdown of business.
"In essence, that takes over $115 million a year of revenue that we thought we would realize off of the table," Senate Budget Chairman Chris McDaniel said.
Legislators are making cuts to the budget proposed in January by Gov. Andy Beshear.
"We're not going to be able to give the pay raises to our state employees and our teachers like we'd hoped to," Osborne said.
Lawmakers are expected to pass a coronavirus relief bill, but the details are still being worked out.
"We just don't know. We know that some of it will be specifically authorized for hospitals," said Osborne.
So, for now at least, lawmakers are resisting the calls to cut short their business.
"We will deal with bills that we see fit, many of them will be dealing with the crisis, but there are other important bills that we're going to get done," said Thayer.
House and Senate leaders said they hope to pass a budget when they return next Wednesday, and then adjourn until April 13 for the final three days of the session. They admit that schedule remains fluid.
