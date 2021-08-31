LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carroll County High School is canceling classes for the rest of this week.
The school district made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Superintendent Danny Osborne said just the high school is being closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Osborne said there are not enough staff members to supervise or teach students. Right now, five staff members are positive for the virus, two are quarantined and several others are experiencing symptoms.
Students are not expected to complete any assignments and the district said the days won't be added to the end of the school calendar.
Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Students will head back to class after Labor Day next Tuesday, Sept. 7.
