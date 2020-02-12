LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A polio-like illness affecting children is seeing an increase in cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) appear to increase every two years. A spike in cases was first detected in 2014. The illness has left a number of children paralyzed and has been peaking every other year. If the pattern holds, 2020 could be another peak year.
Doctors said most patients with AFM had a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before they developed AFM.
The CDC said it isn't sure why a small number of people develop AFM while most others recover. Researchers say the differences offer clues to different causes behind AFM, which they hope will lead to new treatment and prevention strategies.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.