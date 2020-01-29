JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Five of seven suspects, including two victims, are behind bars after an investigation into a shooting and robbery last week in southern Indiana.
Jeffersonville Police say their Detective Division began investigating after responding to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. on Jan. 22 at a duplex in the 600 block of East Maple Street where police say the residents deal illegal narcotics.
In a press conference Wednesday, Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker said the two men who live in the duplex, identified as James Hendrick and Clayton Pierce, sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital where they received treatment for their injuries and were later released. Police said during their investigation, Hendrick and Pierce told officers that while they were using illegal narcotics with two females in the home, three men forced themselves inside and opened fire.
Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the shooting occurred, police said. Officers also found an ID card belonging to Marciez Sewell, who was identified by witnesses at the scene who knew him as one of the three men involved in the armed robbery. Police said the ongoing investigation later led them to the other two men involved: Ethan James and Austin Wilson.
Police said Sewell was arrested on unrelated charges and is in custody in Boyle County, Kentucky. Wilson was also arrested on unrelated charges and is in custody in Crawford County, Indiana. James was located with help from U.S. Marshals in Charlestown, Indiana, at the residence of one of the females who was in the Maple Street home at the time of the robbery. Police believe the second female who was in the home at the time of the robbery is "in a relationship with one of James' family members," Parker said.
Through their investigation, police determined Sewell, James and Wilson, along with the two females who have yet to be identified, planned the armed robbery on Jan. 22. at the home on Maple Street.
Hendrick and Pierce were also arrested on drug charges. The two females have been charged but are not yet in custody. The investigation into the robbery and shooting remains ongoing, but police said there is no — and never was — an outstanding threat to the public and believe it was an isolated incident.
