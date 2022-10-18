BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first farm-to-table dinner.
The program starts in the agriculture department, but is a partnership with various Career and Technical Education, CTE, programs.
The idea is students will learn to grow their own vegetables and herbs as well as raise quail, chicken and tilapia.
Bullitt Central HS is hosting its first farm to table dinner event in December. Since the beginning of school students have been planting veggies and herbs and tending to quail, chicken and tilapia! @WDRBNews @bcpsky pic.twitter.com/A550Jjpsxf— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) October 18, 2022
Bullitt Central High School's agriculture department does have a greenhouse and is no stranger to animals, but it's the first time the school is growing enough food for a dinner of as many as 200 guests.
"We've never had anything like this before," senior Maddie Gilbert said.
The culinary program is planning its menu based on the harvest.
"You know it's fresh," culinary student Brennan Christian said. "We're actually going to be preparing the food, cooking it."
For some students, it's their first time to care for animals, but not junior Shukri Ali.
"I'm truly happy to see all the rest of my peers experience this when they're raising the chicken, feeding the fish and going out in the greenhouse and planting," he said.
The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $35. Teens get a plate for $15.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will create scholarships for trade school options after high school. To help out, Aqua-Fresh Farms in Mount Washington donated the nearly 100 pounds of tilapia.
"My goal is to give at least five $500 scholarships to students who maybe didn't have that opportunity had it not been for an event like this," agriculture teacher Justin Peake said.
The school's band and choir are also set to perform during the dinner.
"Dinner is kind of boring if there's no entertainment," choir and band student Lilah Cash said.
Ali said it's been a long two years with the COVID pandemic taking its toll. He hopes this dinner event can be a spot of joy in the community.
"I like to call it the event that brings the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"So instead of going to your Texas Roadhouse for a dinner, just come and support our CTE programs and support kids doing what they love here at school," Ali said.
To find the registration form for the event click here.
