LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came a week early for employees of one Louisville restaurant.
Employees of Merle's Whiskey Kitchen at 122 West Main Street had a little bit of extra pep in their steps Tuesday, and not just because the holidays are right around the corner.
They're taking home some extra cash in their pockets.
Tuesday was Employee Appreciation Day at the business, so all of the profits for the day will be split between the restaurants 40-50 employees.
"They're on the front lines," said Wayne Sweeney, the operations director for Merle's Whiskey Kitchen. "They make it happen. They make the magic happen. Without them, we couldn't do it."
Taco Tuesday and Happy Hour started at 3 p.m. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m., and the bar closes at 11 p.m.
"It means a lot," said Mallory Pinnick, a waitress at the restaurant. "I've never heard of any other company doing this for tipped employees."
