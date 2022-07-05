LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said it plans to start construction on a new paddock immediately.
The track made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday, immediately after the Spring Meet ended on July 4.
"Closing Day at Churchill Downs was a special one," the track said. "Construction on the new paddock begins ASAP and will be completed in time for Kentucky Derby 150."
Closing Day at #ChurchillDowns was a special one. Construction on the new paddock begins ASAP and will be completed in time for #KyDerby 150!✨ pic.twitter.com/RwOFegWSYy— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) July 4, 2022
The current paddock — where horses are saddled for races — will be torn down. Renderings show an open grassy area will replace it, surrounded by two-story premium seating and video boards.
Churchill Downs officials said the design will give fans better views of the famous Twin Spires and enhance the experience at the track.
