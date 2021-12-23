LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Works is reminding everyone about options for disposing of Christmas trees after the holidays.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 28, Louisville residents will be able to drop off their trees at three locations:
- East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane
- Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road
- Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue
Each location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 29. All the lights and ornaments must be removed from the tree before it's dropped off.
Public Works will also over curbside pickup of Christmas trees within the Urban Services District. Residents with normal curbside yard waste pickup can set their tree and greenery out to be taken on the regular collection day. Trees shouldn't be in plastic bags, and all decorations should be removed.
