MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- On the heels of President Joe Biden signing his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, one southern Indiana city is already looking towards its future.
Madison, Indiana, may be getting a $20 million enhancement to spruce up its streetscape.
“Our festivals seem to be growing, but I think if they grew even 25% we would have a hard time parking people,” said Sonia Folkner, who owns Fountain Alley Body Care along Main Street.
Folkner said parking is one of the items that needs to be considered by the popular tourist city to be more accommodating to visitors.
Parking was just one of the issues discussed Monday night at a community open house. Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said the city is looking at a 1.7-mile stretch of downtown Main Street that would include more trees, wider sidewalks and a bike lane.
“Madison’s Main Street is iconic, and so it’s important and it’s very important we be thoughtful and careful about it,” said Courtney.
Just weeks ago, Main Street went from four lanes of traffic to three to allow for a turn lane, the first phase of a 10-year plan — one Folkner said is causing challenges.
“It seems like the traffic is backed up a lot and I have heard a lot of people say that, too,” she said.
Most of the larger semitrucks are now routed around downtown — all in an effort make residential and commercial traffic move more smoothly — a plan that was initially laid out two years ago.
“We have a very different community Monday through Thursday, and then Friday, Saturday we have another part of our community so we have to deal with both,” Courtney said.
Courtney said the $20 million price tag will not come at a cost to taxpayers, instead the city will be relying on funding and grants, with a $5 million highway federal grant already secured.
Monday’s public meeting was the first of several where the city listens to feedback and decides what is best for its future.
“I have people come in all turn time and say ‘I wish our Main Street could do what your Main Street is doing,' It’s thriving well,” said Folkner.
The second phase of the infrastructure plan is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.
