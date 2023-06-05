NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the first time in years, changes are coming to the process of funding the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
During a meeting Monday evening, the New Albany City Council voted to pass a resolution terminating an "Interlocal Agreement" with Floyd County Government.
As part of the agreement, the city and the county were to share the costs to fund the animal shelter, according to a statement from Mayor Jeff Gahan.
The mayor said the president of the shelter's Board of Directors urged him to take action on the agreement "after years of attempted negotiations" with county officials.
"For the past several years, Floyd County Government has chosen to not fully fund their portion of the agreement," Gahan said, adding that six months into 2023, Floyd County Government hadn't given any money towards the shelter.
Gahan said that, "throughout the years, Floyd County Government is behind over $1.3 million in payments" for its portion of the animal shelter.
Earlier this month, however, the county insisted those numbers don't add up and that they should be even on their balance to the shelter. Floyd County Commissioner Connie Moon told WDRB News that they had asked for financial records from the city several times and hadn't received anything.
The county had shared its intent to work on drafting a new agreement in the hopes that the city will work with them on it.
With the termination of the agreement, the city will fully fund the shelter and will continue providing service outside New Albany city limits to the rest of Floyd County through the end of the year.
As for next year, the city will re-work its future partnership to cover funding for the shelter moving forward.
