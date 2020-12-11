LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Commissioners voted Thursday to move the government center to a new building in the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The move would free up space to help the county accommodate a growing case load.
According to Clark County Commissioner Bryan Glover, in a 2-1 vote on Thursday, government services would move into the first two floors and occupy 30,000 square feet of the building that's currently under construction at the new business park within the River Ridge Commerce Center. The government center would have the option to eventually purchase the third floor, if necessary. The entire building is 45,000 square feet.
The estimate for the purchase of the building is between $6.5 and $6.7 million. Glover said the move is contingent on whether they can find funding, which will likely come from a bond.
Glover said the Indiana Legislature decided that Clark County could add two more courts to accommodate more cases. The plan is to separate government services from the judicial system. Courtrooms, jail courts and other areas of the legal system will stay at the current location at 501 E. Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. "Anything that the average public would want to do, file for taxes, record a deed, file for a mortgage exemption, would be done in the new government center," Glover said.
An independent group was hired to look at different sites. Glover said 14 sites were considered. In addition to the River Ridge location, a site along Veterans Parkway was also considered. Glover said the River Ridge location has less traffic, is safer for the public and costs around $2.5 million less.
Construction is anticipated to finish in August of 2021, with the government center moving into the new location in the fall or winter of 2021.
