CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Inder Kumar has never been afraid to reach for what he wants. He moved to Clarksville, and realized it didn't have an Indian grocery store.
"We had to go all the way far away," Kumar said.
So, he drove an Uber until he had the money he needed to open one.
"All the spices, all the curry, and everything," he explained.
At least that's part of what funded Spiceland. The other cash came from a blockbuster of a dream.
"I do stunt work in Hollywood movies," he said.
His IMDB page is impressive. He's been in "Captain America," "Avengers," "The Hunger Games," and "Jurassic World."
"I got eaten by a dinosaur," Kumar said with a smile.
The camera roll on Kumar's cell phone is a who's who of Hollywood A-listers.
"He's shown me all types of pictures," said Andy Delavega, an employee of a neighboring barber shop.
"Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood, Ice Cube, Kevin Hart," Kumar listed off.
One encounter he'll always remember came while playing a reporter on the set of "Sully," the true story about the pilot who landed a commercial airplane in the Hudson River, starring Tom Hanks.
"I grew up watching his movies," Kumar said. "When he came on set, I started crying."
It was a full circle moment. The entrepreneur, Uber driver, stunt guy, and extra worked so hard for so long to get there.
"I would stay in my truck, and go to a Pilot gas station, take a shower, get ready at the gas station and go to set," Kumar recalled.
So when he reaches, you can count on Kumar making it to wherever he intends for the scene to end.
"You just can't give up," he said.
Kumar has some other big projects in the works, but he can't tell us what they are just yet. He has to wait until he signs an official contract.
