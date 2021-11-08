LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police officer is facing charges after Indiana State Police pulled over his wife on Interstate 65.
Officer Bryan Coburn was the passenger in a vehicle traveling near Eastern Boulevard in September when an ISP trooper pulled it over.
ISP said the driver of the vehicle, Blake Coburn, made a wide turn and wasn't using turn signals. So the trooper believed she was drinking.
According to court documents, her husband, Bryan Coburn, was a passenger in the car and got upset about being pulled over because there was a Fraternal Order of Police license plate on the car.
Investigators said when the ISP trooper tried to conduct several sobriety tests on Blake Coburn, Bryan Coburn used profanity, claimed the trooper's job was in jeopardy and got out of the car.
The documents said the ISP trooper had to draw his taser at one point to get Bryan Coburn back into his car.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk is handling the case.
"I think that it is important that regardless of occupation, everyone be treated the same under the law, because that is what is required," Schalk said.
Blake Coburn is charged with OWI. Bryan Coburn is charged with resisting law enforcement and has been moved to desk duty for Clarksville Police.
