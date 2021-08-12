LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be no more family outings this season at the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center.
Officials with Clarksville Parks and Recreation confirmed Thursday that Clarksville Cove will remain closed until next season.
The aquatic center had already switched to weekend hours earlier this month as schools reopened for the fall semester. Now it's shutting down completely until next season, according to a news release from the Town of Clarksville.
The release says the decision was reached Wednesday after a unanimous vote by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board. The spike in COVID cases fueled by the Delta variant, combined with less available staff, were the main factors in the decision. The facility lost several lifeguards once school resumed.
Clarksville Cove was scheduled to close by the end of August, meaning residents will only miss six pool days. Season passes were not sold this year due to the possibility of ending the season early. Facility officials say punch passes sold this year will still be valid for the 2022 pool season.
