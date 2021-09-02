LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Coast Guard has set up a new unit in Louisville to patrol the water.
A ceremony marked the opening of the new station Thursday, which will help in search and rescue efforts, recreational boating safety, ports, waterways, flood response and coastal security, according to a news release.
The 10-member unit covers several rivers including the Ohio, Green, Kentucky Rough, Wabash, White and Cumberland rivers. It also has two response boats and three flood punt boats.
Station Louisville is the fourth of five new Coast Guard stations to open in the district that covers 26 states.
