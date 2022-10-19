LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A push to make roads safer means more than following the rules, it's looking at the design.
Complete Streets is an initiative aimed at creating safe, reliable, efficient transportation that considers the safety of everyone, including pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.
The program was introduced a few years ago, but now there will be community involvement through a Complete Streets Coalition.
The coalition's responsibility will be to review future projects to make sure they meet the safety standards established.
One member will be Janet Heston, whose son Matthew, was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street.
She doesn't want anyone to go through what she has.
"And I'm excited and honored and dedicated to be a part of this coalition and work to save lives in our community," Heston said.
More than a dozen prospective members were approved by a Metro Council committee on Wednesday before heading to the full Council for a final vote.
