LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is the season for road work, and one of the latest projects to be announced is on Interstate 65 near the border of Bullitt and Hardin counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews are scheduled to begin implementing roadway improvements and paving asphalt on a segment of I-65 between mile marker 104.7 and 110.7, a stretch of interstate that lies in bothcounties.
"It's never-ending," said Stephanie Thompson, who works just off the Lebanon Junction exit of I-65.
Thompson, serving customers at Little Rick's Neighborhood Bar and Grill, said there are many days that traffic from construction causes restaurant employees to be late for work.
She said the road conditions and lane closures also make for a dangerous drive.
"They should fix it, but doing all the construction the way they're doing, I don't think that's the answer," she said.
The project will take place on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-65.
"The project will include the full removal of the concrete pavement and the replacement of asphalt pavement," a KYTC news release stated. "Other improvements to the corridor include bridge repair, subgrade repairs, and guardrail repair / installation. This project will extend the life of the interstate and improve driver comfort on the roadway."
"It ain't held up hardly at all. It's in terrible condition, I think, said Michael Slavey, who lives near I-65 and frequently drives the interstate for his commute to work. "It's pretty rough. I got a truck with pretty stiff suspension, and it feels like it's knocking the wheels off of it in a lot of places."
Slavey and other drivers are remaining patient, but much like the road, it's wearing thin.
"I hope it looks a lot better than it does now," he said. "It's not in very good shape."
"Hope it gets fixed, and fast," Thompson added.
Work was scheduled to begin on Monday, June 19. In an effort to maintain traffic flow, the southbound work beginning Monday was slated to include pavement repairs, milling of the existing shoulder rumble strips and the installation of temporary emergency lanes, known as "blister lanes", to serve as emergency pull-off spots for motorists.
No shoulder will be available during the project.
Motorists should expect delays and changing traffic patterns. For more information on closure details, click here.
