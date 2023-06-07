MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Guests won't be able to swim at Madison's Crystal Beach Pool this summer, but they can watch the construction from a live web camera.
Last summer, the city announced Crystal Beach would stay closed for the season. A rehab project ripping up the liner revealed extensive damage underneath. Simply replacing the liner was no longer an option.
The damage included structural issues like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. The city called in engineers to come up with a design plan to fix the pool and expand its lifespan.
Last year, WDRB News was told the pool would likely reopen for the 2023 summer season but now that date has been moved to Memorial Day of 2024.
"We'll start deploying to the site next week with our contractor. RL Turner is one of the nation's top pool builders so we're proud of the fact they're going to be building what we consider one of the most unique aquatic parks in the country, because it is very respectful to the original design that was constructed in 1938 with the WPA," said Madison Mayor Bob Courtney.
Courtney said on June 13, the city will celebrate the start of the physical construction work with a groundbreaking.
"There's no more uncertainly about what's going to happen to Crystal Beach, he said. "There's been uncertainly about this landmark of a facility for our community for over two decades. There's no uncertainly anymore."
Courtney said there will be a web cam so community members can watch the construction process in real-time.
"It's going to be a wonderful facility," he said.
According to Courtney, the Parks and Recreation Department made arrangements with Madison Consolidated Schools to use the high school pool for swim lessons for kids and senior aquatics this summer.
Again, Crystal Beach is expected to reopen by Memorial Day 2024.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.