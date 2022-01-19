LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is well underway on two Derby City Gaming locations, an investment of more than $150 million in two locations.
More than $6 million is aimed at transforming the exterior of the old U.S. Bank building on Fourth and Market streets. Crews already started on what will become an outdoor gaming patio.
"There's some selective demolition that is also happening there to prepare for the interior work and some of the exterior work that will really transform that corner of downtown," said Tonya Abeln, vice president of communications at Churchill Downs, Inc.
That transformation includes a video board on the facade along with a design of the Kentucky Derby's garland of roses. The new facility will create 450 new jobs for the local economy, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 new permanent jobs.
It's set to open in 2023.
Across town at Derby City Gaming between Poplar Level Road and Preston Highway, parking lot work is making way for a new hotel.
"One thing that we heard loud and clear is that there were some drainage issues to the property that they would like for us to address," Abeln said. "So it really was our goal to go above and beyond in addressing those concerns."
Traffic patterns will change while crews are working in the back parking lot. Derby City hopes the new gaming floor will be ready by the end of the year and the hotel ready in time for Derby 149 in May 2023. Construction on the hotel itself and the new gaming floor still needs zoning approval from the city.
"We really hope that -- especially Derby City at downtown -- will be an economic hub for tourists and visitors who are here for conventions and just sort of fill that area with some excitement that we've needed for a while now," Abeln said.
The expansion at Derby City Gaming will provide for approximately 400 construction jobs and 60 new, permanent jobs.
Related Stories:
- Churchill Downs plans to spend $80 million on Derby City Gaming Downtown
- Analysis: For Churchill Downs, Derby City Gaming brings casino money
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.