LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is cool. In fact, Kentucky is really, really cool.
That's the thinking behind a new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum called -- wait for it -- "Cool Kentucky."
The exhibit at the museum in downtown Louisville opened on Thursday. It focuses on the arts, customs and achievements of Kentucky. It also spotlights some of the hidden histories and famous figures of the Commonwealth.
The exhibit will also include a re-issue of the 1956 Heisman Trophy awarded to Louisville native Paul Hornung. That will be shown though June 1 of next year.
Also included in the exhibit, according to a news release, are the following items:
- A pair of overalls worn by actor George Clooney in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
- A dress and tiara worn by Miss America pageant winner Heather French Henry.
- Gypsum specimens from Mammoth Cave.
- A mastodon tusk and projectile point found in Big Bone Lick State Park.
- A large model replica of the Louisville Water Tower.
- A U of L practice jersey worn by quarterback Lamar Jackson.
- An oar used by Paralympic rower Oksana Masters.
- A horseshoe worn by Secretariat.
- A section of the Belle of Louisville's paddlewheel.
- A dress designed by Madame Glover.
- A Givenchy gown worn by Mona Bismarck, 1933's "Best-Dressed Woman in the World."
- A cast of the hand of 7'-8" tall giant Jim Porter.
- A mannequin with a face 3-D printed at Kentucky Science Center.
- Ventriloquist's dummies from Vent Haven Museum.
- Half-dollar coins designed by Isaac Hathaway.
- Sheet music for the 1909 folk song, "Casey Jones, the Brave Engineer."
- A letter written by Phillip Sharp, co-discoverer of RNA splicing.
- A still from "Dracula," a production by horror film director Tod Browning.
- Posters for John Carpenter's "Halloween" and "The Thing."
- An Omega disco ball.
- A fiddle played by bluegrass musician Kenny Baker.
- A box of rapper Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin Louisville Popcorn."
- Reproductions of patents issued to Abraham Lincoln for a method of buoying vessels.
- Reproductions of patents issued to John Thompson for the Tommy Gun.
- Reproductions of patents issued to Garrett Morgan for the smoke hood and the three-position traffic signal.
- A map of headquarters and manufacturing facilities for AirHeads, Dippin Dots, Hot Pockets, Jif peanut butter, Post-it notes, duct tape, charcoal and other popular products.
- Magician Lance Burton's straightjacket.
- Mac King's suit with secret pockets.
- An ad for Glier's Goetta.
- A matchbook from Kaelin's Restaurant, "Birthplace of the Cheeseburger."
- A case with Ale-8, Big Red, Derby pie, Modjeskas and Moonlite burgoo.
- A packet of Aunt Jemina Pancake Flour and a vintage Aunt Jemina ad.
- Penguins from 21c Museum and Heading West sculptor Ed Hamilton.
- A Snead Iron Works bookcase.
- A set of 1st edition Sue Grafton mystery novels.
- A First Model 1851 Colt Revolver owned by Owsley Brown Frazier.
